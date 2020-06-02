Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Thousands of Orange Order members take part in marches in July, but not this year

The Orange Order has appealed to bands to drop any plans they have to march on the Twelfth of July.

In early April, the Orange Order cancelled all its traditional Twelfth of July parades due to the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

The Rev Mervyn Gibson, Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, has encouraged bands to do likewise.

The order has published its "12th at Home" plan, encouraging members to mark the event in their homes and gardens.

It has also suggested replacing Eleventh Night bonfires with home barbeques.

The four-day events programme includes online church services, internet workshops and a "pop-up" radio station.

The Twelfth of July is usually the biggest day in the Orange Order's marching calendar, when thousands of people take to the streets to commemorate the 1690 Battle of the Boyne.

The Orange Order this year has encouraged members to "forego" the tradition of Eleventh Night bonfires, which are usually held the night before the Twelfth, as they attract large crowds.

Instead, it suggests they hold Eleventh Night barbeques at home, where they can celebrate "with those who are permitted to join and party with you".

The plan also outlines the possibility of "individuals or small groups of band members bringing the sounds of the Twelfth to your door" if this is deemed "appropriate".

Eleventh Night bonfires are to be replaced by home barbeques this year

The Irish News reported that the plan would involve bands of under 10 people playing in streets across Northern Ireland in line with the coronavirus regulations.

Mr Gibson told BBC News NI: "We have certainly cancelled all our parades and we would encourage others to do likewise.

"Parades and bands attract crowds and if you go on a parade, a crowd will follow and will come out to see it.

"We would discourage that because crowds spread coronavirus we don't want that to happen."

Mr Gibson added that the Orange Order wanted everyone to stay safe and celebrate the Twelfth in line with the coronavirus regulations.

He said communities were "taking the lead" on Eleventh Night bonfires and they would be "kept for next year".

As 12 July falls on a Sunday this year, the main parades should have taken place on 13 July.

The Orange Order's alternative plan recommends members stay at home that day and listen to pop-up radio station Radio Boyne, watch a demonstration of how to cook a traditional Ulster Fry and hold private acts of remembrance, among other suggestions.

Parade requests

Anyone holding a parade or procession in Northern Ireland must notify the Parades Commission, outlining the route of the event and the expected number of participants.

The commission told BBC News NI it received 26 notifications for parades on 12 and 13 July, but 20 of them have since been withdrawn.

In a statement, it said: "The commission appreciates the efforts to date by the large parading bodies and the majority of individual parade organisers to respond positively to the complex issues of organising public events during the pandemic.

"The commission continues to encourage all parade organisers to act responsibly to meet the requirements of the Covid-19 regulations."