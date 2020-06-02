Image copyright Geograph Image caption The collision happened near Castlederg at about 11:00 BST on Sunday

Police investigating a motorcyclist's death in a hit-and-run collision in County Tyrone have recovered a vehicle they believe was involved in the crash.

A 21-year-old man died in the collision with a BMW on Meenacloy Road near Castlederg on Sunday morning.

A black BMW X5 was found at an address in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland on Monday evening.

With the cooperation of Gardaí (Irish police) the vehicle was brought across the border to PSNI detectives.

PSNI Det Insp Michael Winters said it was taken to "a PSNI establishment" for a forensic examination to be carried out.

"We are subsequently following a definite line of enquiry in relation to the collision and hope to progress our investigation in the near future," he added.

He repeated the PSNI's appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash to contact detectives.