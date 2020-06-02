Larne: Man 'critical' after murder bid in retail park
- 2 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man sustained head injuries in an assault in Larne, County Antrim.
The injured man, who is in his 40s, was attacked near Laharna Retail Park at about 21:30 BST on Monday.
Police said he was taken to hospital where remains in a critical condition.
The men who were arrested are aged 25, 29, 31 and 45. They remain in police custody.