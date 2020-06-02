Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The assault took place near Laharna Retail Park in Larne

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man sustained head injuries in an assault in Larne, County Antrim.

The injured man, who is in his 40s, was attacked near Laharna Retail Park at about 21:30 BST on Monday.

Police said he was taken to hospital where remains in a critical condition.

The men who were arrested are aged 25, 29, 31 and 45. They remain in police custody.