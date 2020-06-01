Image copyright Presbyterian Church in Ireland Image caption The Reverend David Bruce has been installed as moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has installed its new moderator, the Reverend David Bruce.

The 62-year-old from Banbridge, secretary to the church's Council for Mission in Ireland, was selected following a vote in February.

He is the first moderator in more than 20 years to come from a position outside of parish ministry.

The father-of-four is the 175th person to hold the office since 1840.

His installation at the church's Assembly buildings was attended by just four people due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was streamed online.

Mr Bruce, who succeeds the Right Reverend Dr William Henry, said he was "under no illusions about the delicacy and complexity of the matters facing us at a time when we are prevented from meeting face-to-face".

"If there is to be a new normal, perhaps we might hope that some of the richest learning we have gleaned might be retained as abiding features of Irish life - things like generosity, community spirit, volunteering for practical care and appreciation for good work well done."

The installation of the new moderator usually comes on the first of four days of debate in which ministers and elders from the church meet for the general assembly.

Due to the pandemic, it is the first time the assembly has not taken place in the church's 180-year history.