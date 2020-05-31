Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption There were around 30 fire fighters tackling the blaze on Sunday evening

Residents near to the Belfast docks have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed after the outbreak of a large grass and gorse fire.

It happened at a nature reserve close to the Dargan Road, situated off the M2 motorway in the docks area.

Plumes of smoke were visible over the city on Sunday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said there were about 30 firefighters tackling the ongoing fire.

The public has been asked by the fire service not to light fires or barbecues in the countryside, with the good weather risking the outbreak of fires.

Image caption The effort to put out the gorse fire is expected to continue for some time

Area commander Brian Stanfield said six fire appliances were at the scene, and the ground is "tinder dry".

He said it was normal for this type of blaze to be caused by "human intervention", whether it was deliberate or accidental.