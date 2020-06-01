Belfast's Crumlin Road courthouse fire 'deliberate'

Image copyright NIFRS East

Firefighters have been tackling a large fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately, at the old Crumlin Road courthouse in Belfast.

It started at about 02:43 BST on Monday with 25 firefighters, three appliances and the aerial appliance trying to dampen down the blaze.

It has been brought under control but crews are still at the scene.

The NIFRS said the cause "is believed to have been deliberate ignition at the moment".

The Crumlin Road courthouse is one of Northern Ireland's most distinctive buildings.

The courthouse closed in 1998, after nearly 150 years of use.

The listed building, which has planning permission to be converted to a hotel, was put on the market by Signature Living in 2019.

It is the second fire in the space of 24 hours in Belfast after a "significant" grass and gorse fire broke out in the nature reserve at Belfast Harbour Estate.

Plumes of smoke were visible over the city on Sunday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said about 40 firefighters were, at one stage, tackling the blaze.

It was brought under control later on Sunday.