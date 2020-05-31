Image copyright PSNI

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a man in his 20s was found injured in Belfast's Botanic Gardens.

Police were called to the area at about 21:45 BST on Friday.

The injured man was taken to hospital to be treated for leg, face and head injuries.

The 31-year-old man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.