Image copyright Rossographer/geograph Image caption The incident happened at Ballyholme beach in Bangor

Four youths have been arrested after police were called to a large gathering on Ballyholme beach in Bangor on Friday night.

Police said a crowd of more than 200 assembled on the beach and had to be dispersed by officers who were then attacked by sections of the crowd.

One police officer was injured after she was kicked in the face.

A 17-year-old boy has since been charged with a number of offences, including assault on police.

He is expected to appear at Newtownards Youth Court on 23 June.

Two others, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy, have been released to be reported to the PPS while a 15-year-old boy remains in custody.

Public drinking

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: "I understand that as time goes on, and with the current spell of good weather, some people may be tempted to get out and about and make the most of the sunshine.

"However, as a police service, our key role is to support our public health colleagues and the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure we all play our part in stopping the spread of the virus and help save lives.

"Over the weekend we will be increasing our patrols, particularly around beauty spots, resorts and transport hubs, focusing on the issues of crowds gathering in breach of Regulation 6 of the Health Protection Regulations, alcohol consumption in designated public places and road safety - particularly speeding and drink driving."