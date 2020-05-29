Image caption The car was recovered from Lough Erne on 18 May

Remains found in a car recovered from Lough Erne, County Fermanagh, are those of Michael 'Tony' Lynch who disappeared 18 years ago.

Police have confirmed the identification of the remains of the 54-year-old father of four who went missing from Clones, County Monaghan, in 2002.

Mr Lynch was originally from Magheraveely in County Fermanagh.

He had moved to Clones shortly before he disappeared.

His family raised the alarm after he did not turn up for work.

Image copyright Gardai Image caption Michael Lynch went missing from his home in Clones in 2002

Mr Lynch's car, a white Mitsubishi Galant, was also missing.

A vehicle was discovered in Lough Erne on 18 May during searches for Mr Lynch.

In a statement on Friday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Mr Lynch's family had been informed of this development and had requested privacy at this difficult time.