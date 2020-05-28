A man has been shot a number of times in both legs in what police are describing as a "paramilitary-style shooting" in west Belfast.

Police said the shooting was reported shortly after midnight in an alleyway near shops on the Monagh Road.

They said the victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries "which are not believed to be life-threatening".

The police said it was a "planned, vicious and brutal attack".

"This has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style shooting," Det Sgt Eric Fairfield said.

He added that it was "completely unacceptable in today's society".