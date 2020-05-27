Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jeff Anderson, pictured here when attending a court case in 2016, will be sentenced on 3 July

A County Down singer who appeared on BBC talent show The Voice has pleaded guilty to a number of sex offences.

Last week, 29-year-old Jeffrey Anderson admitted secretly recording women for his own sexual gratification.

He also pleaded guilty to sexual assault and assault. Reporting restrictions, which were first imposed on the case in 2016, were lifted on Wednesday.

Anderson appeared via video link at Downpatrick Crown Court last week.

The charges came after he competed in two prime-time TV singing shows - Andrew Lloyd Webber's Superstar, in 2012, and The Voice in 2014.

Anderson also toured with a UK production of Jesus Christ Superstar following his appearances in Superstar.

'Very serious charges'

In court, he confessed to recording a female doing a private act between April 2005 and April 2007, knowing she did not consent to being recorded.

He further admitted ten counts of voyeurism against ten women between April 2005 and August 2013.

The defendant admitted sexually assaulting one of his victims in 2012 and assaulting a woman, occasioning actual bodily harm, in 2015.

Following the pleas, a prosecution lawyer told the hearing he would be asking that Anderson is placed under a sexual offences prevention order as two of the complainants were under the age of 18 at the time of the offences.

The lawyer also said prosecutors will be seeking victim impact statements from complainants.

The judge told Anderson he had admitted to "very serious charges".

The defendant was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced on 3 July.