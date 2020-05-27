Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The man's body was found at the house in Oakley Street

A 34-year-old man from Lithuania has been charged with the murder of a man at a house in north Belfast.

Sarunas Nauburaitis, 34, is accused of inflicting fatal injuries on the victim at the house on Oakley Street.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the defendant walked into a police station on Saturday night and said he had "carried out certain actions".

The alleged victim is believed to be a 44-year-old from Latvia.

Detectives are still liaising with Latvian authorities in a bid to have the victim's identity officially confirmed before notifying next of kin.

Reporting restrictions were imposed on publishing the suspected name of the deceased until those inquiries are completed.

'Walked into police station'

A murder inquiry was launched following the results of a post-mortem examination.

Mr Nauburaitis, who appeared remotely from police detention, is charged with murdering the man on a date between 15-20 May.

A prosecution lawyer said: "The allegation is that he walked into Musgrave (PSNI Station) and indicated to staff that he had carried out certain actions.

"He repeated that and discussed it with officers at some length prior to interview."

No further details were disclosed, but an investigating detective told the court he could connect Mr Nauburaitis to the charge.

Defence solicitor Keith Gamble did not question him or seek bail for his client at this stage.

The judge remanded Mr Nauburaitis in custody to appear in court again by video-link on 24 June.