Murder inquiry after man's body found in north Belfast
- 26 May 2020
Police have launched a murder inquiry after the body of a man was discovered in a house in Oakley Street in north Belfast.
The body was found shortly before 23:00 BST on Saturday.
Ch Insp Darren McCartney said the police were treating it as a murder after the results of a post-mortem examination.
"The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details available at this time," he added.