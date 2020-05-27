It is not just shops and hospitality businesses that have had to close their doors during lockdown.

Social-distancing restrictions have also made it difficult for many counselling services to operate.

This leaves many recovering addicts in a "very vulnerable place" and "close to relapse".

Rosemary Rooney, of Davina's Ark addiction counselling service in Newry, believes online counselling is not a substitute for seeing someone face-to-face.

Many recovering addicts are unable to access digital platforms, she said.

"We would have around 60 people who would come here and because it's been so unexpected we've been unprepared for it," she said.

"The assessments had to stop. We had to close our doors.

"For those that have digital methods, we are able to continue using WhatsApp or Zoom but for others, they didn't have that available to them.

"That leaves them in a very vulnerable place. A lot of them were going through counselling for previous traumas and this is another trauma."

Image caption Ciara Jane Devlin said she needs to be in contact with a few of her clients on a daily basis

Ciara Jane Devlin, a project manager at Davina's Ark, said the centre provided services for people dealing with multiple types of addiction.

"We see all forms of addiction; alcohol, gambling, drugs, sex.

"Many people who come for help also have a couple of addictions. Addiction is a symptom of something that is going on underneath. What can happen is that they can put down one form of addiction and pick up another," she said.

"There are a few of my clients that I call on a daily basis because they are finding Covid-19 and the lockdown extremely difficult and they are finding that they are close to relapse.

"It is ensuring that you keep a form of contact with them so they know they are not alone."

Image caption Decky Moan is a recovering alcoholic - he does not want to see the doors of Davina's Ark close permanently

Decky Moan is a recovering alcoholic.

He talked openly about coming from a broken home, his late mother's mental health issues and his own drinking. He said services such as those at the centre have given him a platform for recovery.

"Words can't describe it," he said.

"The things I am doing in my recovery at the moment are unreal. I've done a couple of marathons.

"My fear at the minute is of those doors closing (permanently) plus relapse. But with those doors closing, it's quite likely that I could relapse."

Bernard McKenna, who is originally from Dungannon, is recovering from a gambling addiction and believes continued support is essential.

Image caption Bernard McKenna credits Davina's Ark for making him the person he is now

"I couldn't do it on my own," he said.

"I know if I hadn't got a place like this, I'd be back to my old ways, back gambling.

"I've been to numerous meetings here. Weeks after weeks, months after months this past seven years. It has got me where I am today and I like the person I am today."

The centre and others like it will be watching closely as the Northern Ireland Executive rolls out its roadmap for easing the lockdown.

But there is no timeline for the roadmap's implementation.