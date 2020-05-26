Image copyright Reuters

There have been no Covid-19 related deaths reported by Northern Ireland's Department of Health in the past 24 hours.

It is the first day since 18 March - almost 10 weeks ago - that no deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures from the department state the total number of people who have died remains the same as Monday's total of 514 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 4,637.

That is an increase of 28 new cases from Monday's total.

These figures are one of two sets published in Northern Ireland.

The other are weekly statistics from Northern Ireland's Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

The latest Nisra figures show 664 deaths had occurred by Friday 15 May - 303 occurred in care homes; 322 occurred in hospital; 33 at home or other and six in hospices.

On Monday 25 May, the Republic of Ireland also reported there had been no Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said this was "part of the downward trend".

There have been a total of 1,606 coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

A further 59 new confirmed cases have been diagnosed, bringing the total to 24,698.

Across the UK, coronavirus figures have fallen to a six-week low

Fewer deaths related to coronavirus were registered in the UK in the week to 15 May, than in any week since the beginning of April.

Between 11 and 15 May, there were 4,210 death registrations mentioning Covid-19.

Down from 4,426 the previous week, it is the lowest weekly figure since the 3,801 for the week ending 10 April.

Coronavirus accounted for just over 25% of all deaths in the UK in the week to 15 May.