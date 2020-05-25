Image copyright Coleriane Coastguard Image caption Seventy-eight of the objects were removed

Dozens of what are believed to be air-dropped practice bombs have been removed from a north coast beach.

Coleraine Coastguard said a family discovered the objects on the foreshore near Balls Point, Magilligan in County Londonderry.

It said the PSNI and and an Army bomb disposal team went to the scene and the items were confirmed as air-dropped eight-pound practice bombs.

A total of 78 were collected and taken away.

"While they were only made of solid metal for practice drops, they would have once contained an explosive smoke marker, so were still potentially very hazardous," the coastguard said.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "A number of training rounds were discovered on the loughshore at Scotchtown Road and were subsequently examined and seized."