The PSNI has urged people not to travel to beaches or beauty spots for their daily exercise on bank holiday Monday.

The warning comes after the police said they received reports of "large numbers of people visiting local beauty spots and parks" on Sunday.

Social distancing may not be possible "where large crowds are gathered", they said.

People are allowed to meet outdoors in groups of up to six as part of lockdown restrictions.

Reports over the weekend indicated particularly large numbers of people gathered in coastal areas.

Cara Hunter, an SDLP MLA for East Londonderry, told Good Morning Ulster that there was a "mass increase in traffic" in Portrush over the weekend and no space on the footpaths for people to social distance.

"I had received multiple calls from people in the local area about their growing concerns," she said.

"Some of the vehicle registrations were from 80, 90 and 100 miles away."

She added that there are no public toilets, which means there is a hygiene issue too.

She said she understood there will be a police presence at Portrush on Monday to monitor numbers and social distancing.