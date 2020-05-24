Image copyright Joel Neill

Fifty firefighters are tackling a large fire at Bombardier Aerospace in the docks area of east Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a call at about 20:45 BST to attend the blaze on Airport Road.

Six pumping appliances, one aerial appliance, and a high-volume pump are being used to contain the fire.

The extent of the damage to the factory unit is not yet known, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area to allow operations to continue unhindered.

The road has been closed to traffic.

DUP MP for East Belfast Gavin Robinson said it was "worrying news of a large scale fire in the factory".