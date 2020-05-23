Northern Ireland

County Down: Man dies after motorcycle crash

A man has died following a crash in County Down on Saturday.

He was riding a motorcycle that was involved in a collision on the Ballylough Road near Castlewellan at about 11:30 BST.

An investigation is under way and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them.

The Ballylough Road has now reopened to traffic.