Firefighters are tackling a significant blaze at a derelict building in Londonderry's Pennyburn Pass area.

The fire is at the former Arntz Belting factory on the city's Buncrana Road.

A large amount of smoke can be seen from the road.

The road is closed at its junctions with the Springtown Road and Strand Road and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.