Image caption Anglers said a significant stretch of the river near Desertmartin had been affected

The source of a pollution incident that caused a fish kill in a County Londonderry river has been identified.

It happened in the Grange River, a tributary of the Moyola, on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the local angling club said a significant stretch of the river near Desertmartin had been affected.

The NI Environment Agency said it was alerted by a member of the public at 16:00 BST on Thursday that there was slurry and dead fish in the water.

Image caption The Moyola is a 27km long river which cuts through the heart of mid-Ulster

Inspectors who went to the scene confirmed the fish kill and traced the source.

"An NIEA Inspector is currently working with the site owner to try to prevent further run off from the premises," a spokesperson said.

"NIEA have collected statutory samples and the joint investigation with DAERA Inland Fisheries is ongoing."

Image caption It was reported to the NI Environment Agency on Thursday afternoon

The Moyola is a 27km-long river that cuts through the heart of mid-Ulster, rising in the Sperrins and flowing into Lough Neagh.

It is considered one of Northern Ireland's best salmon rivers and is also home to dollaghan and brown trout.

An attempt will be made later to count the dead fish and assess the environmental impact of the incident.