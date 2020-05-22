Image caption The shots were fired on Friday morning

Police are investigating a gun attack on a house in Coleraine on Friday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 01.30 GMT at a property on Danes Hill Road.

The PSNI say shots were fired at the front door and a window.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Thankfully none of the occupants in the house - two men aged in their 20s and 60s and a woman aged in her 60s - were injured."

He urged anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact the PSNI.