Image copyright EMMA DESOUZA Image caption Emma DeSouza with her husband Jake

A Northern Ireland woman who secured a concession from the Home Office over its immigration rules has withdrawn a fresh legal challenge.

Emma DeSouza took a case in 2015 when an application for a residence card for her US-born husband was rejected.

The Home Office had deemed her British, but Mrs DeSouza has never held a British passport.

The Good Friday Agreement allows people born in NI to identify as British, Irish or both.

Last week, the Home Office announced family members of British or dual British-Irish citizens from Northern Ireland would be able to apply for status through a post-Brexit residency process, known as the EU settlement scheme.

In Mrs DeSouza's legal battle, the Home Office had requested that she either reapply as a British citizen or renounce her British citizenship and pay a fee to apply as an Irish citizen, for her husband's application to reside in Northern Ireland to be approved.

But she said she did not consider herself a British citizen and therefore had no need to renounce it, having always identified as Irish.

Mrs DeSouza had been challenging the government, using the Good Friday Agreement as the basis of her argument.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption In 2019, an immigration tribunal ruled against Mrs DeSouza and her husband, but they were appealing against the decision

Following the concession from the government, Mrs DeSouza has now said she and her husband have "no other option" than to withdraw their appeal.

The hearing was scheduled for 25 June.

Mrs DeSouza said she would continue campaigning for citizenship rights, as the new changes to the immigration laws are "time-limited", taking effect from 24 August until the scheme closes to applications next June.

She said that should not "overshadow what is an unbridled win", and did not rule out the possibility of future legal challenges.

"We have put in five years, so our intention is to continue with the 'We are Irish Too' campaign at the moment," said Mrs DeSouza.

Her husband, Jake, said "everyone in Northern Ireland" would benefit from the recent changes, but they would work to continue addressing inconsistencies in the law.