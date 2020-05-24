Image copyright Getty Images

Some HGV drivers in NI have lost work because they cannot get medical assessments during the coronavirus crisis, an industry body has said.

Lorry and bus drivers over 45 must get a medical examination report signed by a doctor to renew their licence.

In the rest of the UK as part of the Covid response, the requirement was temporarily waived - but not in NI.

Northern Ireland's Department for Infrastructure said it "appreciates the concerns raised".

The minister is expected to make an announcement on a solution to the issue soon.

On 17 April, the UK government waived a medical assessment, because "NHS doctors cannot carry out these examinations" due to the pandemic.

"With NHS staff rightly focused on the nationwide response to coronavirus, these temporary changes will help protect essential supply chains and keep the country moving at this critical time," a statement said.

However, a medical assessment is still required in Northern Ireland with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) announcing a DVA-British Medical Association (BMA) partnership "to ensure key worker driving licences are renewed as quickly as possible". instead.

But many drivers have been unable to get a GP appointment due to a variety of factors, the Road Haulage Association (RHA) has said.

'Massive issue'

John Martin from the RHA said he had been contacted by dozens of drivers who have been unable to get an appointment.

"It's a massive issue as they are key workers," said Mr Martin.

He said the NI system is not working for many of his members and they want to see similar legislation to that in GB and the Republic of Ireland introduced.

Image caption John Martin, from the RHA, said the same issues are not faced elsewhere in the UK

"The department's system is supposed to be put in place to work and address the problem," said Mr Martin.

"But, in reality, I've had dozens of reports of people who have run into difficulties," he said.

"Many local surgeries didn't know about the partnership, have said it is too much of a risk and will not do it or have said they must wait four to six weeks for an appointment.

"Quite a few drivers have not been able to renew their licences and, as a result, they have lost work."

He said he had written to the minister over the issue.

'Not core part of GP's work'

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the BMA-NI GP committee said that "the measures in GB and the Republic of Ireland, where there is a temporary provision for drivers to not have to undergo a medical assessment, would be welcome and would help take the pressure off everyone".

He said GPs were "keen to make sure our key workers can get to work, and the BMA has worked with the Department for Infrastructure to try to make sure that workers who need a medical assessment can get one completed as quickly as possible".

"However, medical assessments are not a core part of a GP's contracted work and practices need to prioritise seeing people who are unwell," he added.

He said that when arranging an appointment for a medical assessment, the BMA would encourage patients to say to the receptionist that they are a key worker and practices will do their best to facilitate an appointment as quickly as they can.

"We would also like to remind people that there are alternatives to a GP assessment, for example occupational health services," he added.

Driving instructor Laurence Deehan, from Limavady, also said he had been contacted by a number of drivers who had experienced difficulties.

"The drivers were very sympathetic towards GP surgeries", he said.

"Some drivers might have been driving in Europe so I can understand that GPs have a risk assessment," he said.

He called for the department to adopt the same approach as GB.

The DfI told the BBC that it "appreciates the concerns raised and has been working hard to find solutions".

"The department is aware of the arrangements in GB and is also closely monitoring progress of a new EU Regulation as a potential solution and the minister expects to make an announcement on a solution to this issue in the coming days," a spokeswoman said.