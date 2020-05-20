Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One way of tracing is by using a location-tracking mobile app, which identifies people the patient has been in contact with

Northern Ireland has begun a contact tracing programme involving all confirmed positive cases of Covid-19.

Health Minister Robin Swann said NI is the first of the devolved nations to roll out the pilot.

Public health officials say contact tracing is a key part of the response in trying to tackle the virus.

BBC News NI explains what the process involves and how it is being carried out in Northern Ireland.

What is contact tracing?

Contact tracing aims to identify and alert people who have come into contact with a person infected with coronavirus.

It sees someone who has been infected asked to list all the people they've recently been in prolonged contact with.

Those people will then be tracked down by phone or email, before potentially being asked to self-isolate and in some cases, offered a test for the virus.

It has been credited with helping to lift restrictions in other countries, when combined with other measures.

Why did contact tracing stop in NI?

Contact tracing in the UK largely stopped on 12 March, as the government moved into a different stage of its response to the virus.

However, the government came under criticism for that decision, facing accusations it stopped the system because it did not have enough capacity to carry out tracing.

On 27 April, the Department of Health in Northern Ireland began an "enhanced contact tracing pilot" again, which is now being rolled out.

It has been operating on a five-day-a-week basis, but the service is to be expanded to operate over seven days.

Earlier this week, Robin Swann said the service to trace the contacts of all individuals in NI who had been diagnosed with coronavirus has been operational since Monday, when 36 confirmed cases were added to the programme and 35 cases followed up.

How is it working in Northern Ireland?

The system is being carried out exclusively by telephone at the moment.

As of 20 May, 58 staff are in place; there are 24 more in training and about 800 volunteers confirmed on a list to be trained up, Robin Swann said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride previously said he estimated 300 to 600 staff would be needed as part of the contact-tracing scheme.

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said ideally those volunteers involved in contact tracing should have worked in "customer-facing roles" and be good communicators.

What about contact tracing apps?

Both the Republic of Ireland and UK governments are working on separate apps, but it is not clear which system Northern Ireland will use.

Robin Swann said his officials are "still looking to see which will be the best fit" for Northern Ireland.

Some countries have already started using a location-tracking mobile app for tracing, which identifies people the patient has been in contact with.

The advantage of the app is it can identify people the patient may not know - like fellow passengers on a bus.

The UK government has been piloting its app with residents in the Isle of Wight.

But there have been concerns about flaws regarding the risks to users' privacy and the potential the app could be abused to prevent contagion alerts being sent.

Should it work on an all-island basis?

Robin Swann previously said his preference is for a single app which would work across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

However, it is not clear whether Northern Ireland will use the UK's app, or how an app in the Republic of Ireland might be compatible with the UK's software.

Image caption Millions of people in the UK will soon be asked to download a smartphone app to monitor who they've been near

Ministers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland signed a memorandum of understanding in April, which co-ordinates their approach to tackling the virus.

They have already committed to "strong data sharing arrangements" north and south of the Irish border.

Prof Bauld said an all-island approach would be "wise" in the long term.

"Everybody is operating in the same geographical area, obviously if you have more freedom of movement in future and people going further away from where they live, they'll be coming into contact with others including in the Republic if they're travelling there," she said.

"From a public health perspective, we should be sharing information not just within countries but between countries to tackle the virus."

How long is contact tracing likely to be used in NI?

Robin Swann said the system is expected to be in place for at least a year.

The NI Executive has maintained that contact tracing is a crucial component for ending the lockdown, and that wider surveillance of the virus in the community is necessary.