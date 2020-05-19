Image caption Police have warned east Antrim MLA David Hilditch of a loyalist paramilitary threat against him.

The DUP has said one of its assembly members, David Hilditch, has been warned by the police of a threat against him.

The party said it was unclear if it came from the south east Antrim UDA.

Mr Hilditch is an East Antrim MLA and the paramilitary group has been behind threats to other politicians recently.

In a statement, he said the threat against him involved "the use of a firearm."

He added: "I have been a public representative for nearly 30 years but I will not be deterred from that work by faceless people."

DUP leader Arlene Foster said: "There is absolutely no place for threats against any elected representative and we all must make it clear that the criminals involved in such activity will not succeed."

The PSNI does not comment on the specific nature of individual threats.

The south east Antrim UDA has been responsible for threats to SDLP, Alliance and Ulster Unionist politicians in the last week.

The politicians spoke out against the paramilitary group after it threatened newspaper journalists who had written about its criminal activities.