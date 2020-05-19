Image caption Bin collections are among councils' responsibilities that have continued during the pandemic

Northern Ireland's councils are to get emergency Covid-19 funding of £20.3m from the Stormont executive.

Last week, senior local government officials said they were facing a "financial cliff-edge", with councils losing about £10.5m a month in income.

While the 11 councils are carrying out essential work, leisure and tourism operations have been put on hold.

Deirdre Hargey said the executive had agreed to an "immediate intervention" to avoid a cash crisis.

The funding will go to councils to help them address cost pressures between now and the end of June, the communities minister added.

'Tailored to council needs'

"It will provide relief to local councils to protect the delivery of services and ensure councils are ready to play their role," she told the assembly.

There have been concerns raised that some councils could soon become insolvent if they do not get funding support.

Ms Hargey said the emergency funding would not be dispersed equally among the 11 councils.

"It will be tailored to the needs of each council, and my department will be working with those councils over the next few days," she added.

The minister also said she understood a number of councils were still in the process of furloughing some staff.

Image caption Belfast City Council is Northern Ireland's biggest, with 60 councillors

Last week, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council voted to place more than half of its staff on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

The scheme allows employers to temporarily lay off staff while the government pays 80% of their wages during the crisis, and has been extended until October.

To date, the highest rate of council furloughing here is at Mid Ulster District Council, where the scheme is being used for almost 40% of its workforce.

Suzanne Wylie, Belfast City Council's chief executive, has said all 11 councils will have to furlough at least some of their staff.

Senior Sinn Féin and Ulster Unionist politicians have said councils should retain as many members of their workforce as possible.