Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Nightingale staff pictured taking part in the weekly Clap for Carers tribute earlier this month

The Belfast Health Trust has said it is "working towards" closing Northern Ireland's Nightingale Hospital later on Tuesday.

The 230-bed facility opened in the tower block of Belfast City Hospital in early April.

It was designed to care for the most seriously-ill Covid-19 patients.

Those were patients who needed mechanical and non-invasive ventilation, and the extra staff support that goes with that.

Covid-19 confirmed patients who did not need ventilation were treated at their local acute hospital, where intensive care including ventilation was also available in most cases.

The Nightingale Hospital received its first ventilated patient on 1 April.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Nightingale was designed to care for Covid-19 patients who needed ventilation

At the peak of the outbreak, there were 22 Covid-19 positive ventilated patients being treated in the Nightingale, while another 36 patients were nursed outside of intensive care in the facility.

Figures from the Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard on Monday showed there were 15 patients with confirmed Covid-19 in Belfast City Hospital, and that 97 others have been discharged over the course of the pandemic.

The Belfast Health Trust said it is working to ensure patients are clinically fit for discharge to other facilities, and that Tuesday, 19 May - today - is the date it is working towards for the closure of the facility.

Last week, Health Minister Robin Swann announced the Nightingale was being temporarily stood down but would remain available for use in the future should it be needed.