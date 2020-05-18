Groups of up to six people who do not share a household in Northern Ireland will now be allowed to meet outdoors from Tuesday, the executive has said.

Ministers have agreed to ease more lockdown restrictions as part of the first step of their recovery plan, so long as social distancing is followed.

Garden centres and recycling centres have already been allowed to reopen.

Churches will now be able to open for private prayer and some sports, such as golf and tennis, can restart.

Drive-in church services and drive-in cinemas will also be permitted.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the executive did not agree to allow people to visit immediate family indoors, where social distancing is possible, even though it is included in step one of the pathway to recovery.

'Bear with us'

She said she understood that would be disappointing for some people, but she gave a "commitment" to keep the restriction under constant review.

"We would have liked to unlock the whole of step one but, quite simply, the reason why we haven't been able to move to indoor family gatherings is because of the medical advice," said Mrs Foster.

"Bear with us," urged Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, who said as soon as the advice changed, the executive would move to lift that restriction.

"We will get there and we'll get there sooner, if we all keep doing what we're doing," she added.

Last week, the executive published its five-phase blueprint for recovery in Northern Ireland, but it does not have a timetable.

Pathway to recovery

Step one:

Encouragement to those unable to work from home to return to work on a phased basis

Large outdoor-based retail can open including garden centres, though associated cafes and restaurants can only offer takeaway or collection

Groups of four to six people who do not share a household can meet outdoors maintaining social distancing. With the exception of people who are shielding, visits to immediate family allowed indoors where social distancing is possible

Drive-through church services and churches open for private prayer, with appropriate social distancing and cleaning of shared contact hard surfaces

Outdoor spaces and public sport amenities to open. For example, some water activities, golf, tennis

Drive-in cinemas can open

Read in full: NI Executive's Pathway to Recovery