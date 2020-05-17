Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police said the attack was being treated as arson

A petrol bomb has been thrown at a house in the Belvoir area of south Belfast.

Police said they received a report shortly after 01:45 BST on Sunday of a fire at a house in the Downhill Avenue area.

Officers attended along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, "who extinguished the blaze".

Police said the arson attack caused "significant damage" to the front door of the porch.

A man and woman, who were inside the property at the time, were not injured.

"We are treating this as arson," a PSNI statement added.

"And had the fire not been extinguished so quickly, the consequences could have been devastating."

Police have appealed for information about the attack.