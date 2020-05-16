Image copyright NIFRS Image caption The blaze broke out on Friday afternoon and has been ongoing throughout the night

Fire crews are fighting a "significant" wildfire incident involving gorse and forestry in County Down that has been ongoing for 24 hours.

It broke out at about 13:30 BST on Friday on the Leitrim Road in Castlewellan.

Almost 50 Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) personnel have attended, including seven pumping appliances and specialist teams.

NIFRS has appealed for people to stay away.

Officers from NIFRS' specialist wildfire team, high volume pump and specialist rescue teams have all attended the scene.