Ahoghill Catholic Church attack treated as hate crime
- 16 May 2020
An attack on a Catholic Church in County Antrim overnight is being treated by police as a hate crime.
The incident took place at St Mary's Chapel on the Ballynafie Road in Ahoghill.
Police said paint was thrown over the door and front of the chapel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).