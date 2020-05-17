Image caption Water levels have dropped at Spelga Dam and reservoirs across NI during lockdown

The way we use water is one of the many aspects of daily life that has changed in lockdown.

Commercial use may be down, but domestic use has increased.

With greater levels of hand washing, tea drinking and gardening, demand has risen "considerably", according to David Murray, a field technician for the water network.

Mr Murray has worked with water for 35 years and has seen how our recent usage has put pressure on the system.

"We are moving water from one area into another to keep the service reservoirs topped up because of the demand, like with the extra washing of hands. All of those things count."

The way water is cleaned has also changed.

Image caption David Murray, Northern Ireland Water, said demand on reservoirs has increased

Paul Gartland is an engineering plant operative who also looks after all the instruments on the site, but because of lockdown, he now has to work alone.

"There are normally five of us across two sites," he said.

"But now there are only two of us here and we are working alternative working hours. So one of us is on during the day and one of us is on at night.

"And the one that is on at night is on call 24 hours a day. We do that weekly."

Image caption Paul Gartland has to work alone because of lockdown measures

Although it is tiring and "the nights are long", Mr Gartland said: "It's a job and we are here to do our job and we all do it."

Every day, nine million litres of water travels through a pipe running from Dungonnell Lough, near the Antrim village of Cargan, to a nearby water treatment works.

From there, it passes through a series of tanks, each cleaning the water to make it fit for human consumption.

Image caption Nine million litres of water travels from Dungonnell Lough each day

When Mr Gartland does get some free time, one of his hobbies is drone flying - with Dungonnell one of his favourite places to film.

But after more than a month of fine weather, it doesn't take a drone to see that water levels at many reservoirs have dropped.

NI Water's senior supply manager Maynard Cousley said the body is seeing levels dropping "right across the province".

He was speaking at Spelga Dam in the Mournes, which sits high above Hilltown, and was built at the confluence of the River Bann and River Spelga in the 1950s.

Rainfall down in March

Water from the reservoir is treated nearby at Fofanny, where 36 million litres are pumped out every day to towns and villages across south Down.

"We got about three quarters of the usual rainfall in March that we'd normally get, and if we believe the rumours, it may be one of the driest Aprils on record," he said.

"So it's no surprise that water levels are dropping.

"We are sitting here at just under 80% full, which is normal after a period of dry weather."

Image caption NI Water's Senior Supply Manager Maynard Cousley said the body is seeing levels dropping "right across the province".

Although Mr Cousley insisted levels were "nothing to worry about at the minute", he said levels are being monitored carefully.

'Be careful with water'

"When we start to see levels drop at our upland reservoirs, we start to take water out of our lowland reservoirs and rivers and loughs like Lough Neagh."

When water levels drop, the potential for a hosepipe ban invariably becomes a hot topic of conversation.

But thankfully, for those who have found solace in their gardens during lockdown, Mr Cousley says there are no plans for a ban at this stage.

"We are trying to reduce abstraction from sources such as this, but we have to be mindful that we haven't had a lot of rain.

"So we've just asked our customers to be careful with what they are doing with the water.

"We want to ensure that we have a continual supply and they have enough water for their essential needs."