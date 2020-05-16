Recycling centres in Northern Ireland can reopen from Monday as part of the first measures to ease lockdown.

The executive published a five-phase blueprint for lifting restrictions on Tuesday but it did not include a timeframe.

So, after weeks of waiting in many areas, what can people expect?

All councils have asked for social distancing guidelines to be adhered to.

They have also said that a limited number of vehicles will be allowed to enter at any one time, and staff will not be able to help with offloading waste.

Traffic management systems will also be introduced.

Belfast City Council

Recycling centres will be open to the public from 09:00 to 17:00 BST on Monday to Friday, and 10:00 to 17:00 BST on Saturdays;

You will be asked to provide proof of address as the sites will only be open for people living in the Belfast City Council area;

Vans and trailers will not be permitted entry;

Only bagged general waste, garden waste, glass bottles and jars, and cardboard will be accepted.

Derry City and Strabane District Council

Pennyburn, Glendermott Road and Strahan Road in Strabane will reopen on Monday from 08:00 to 20:00 BST, Monday to Friday, 08:00 to 18:00 on Saturdays and 13:00 to 17:00 on Sundays;

Claudy and Strathfoyle sites will be open from 08:00 to 20:00 BST, Monday to Friday, and 08:00 to 18:00 on Saturdays;

The remaining six sites will remain closed for now, with the council "regularly reviewing this";

Only one person will be permitted to leave their vehicle to dispose of waste;

Black bags must be double bagged and stored for a 72-hour period before disposal;

Bringing bulky waste is discouraged during the initial phase of reopening.

Image caption Councils are still collecting bins and are urging people to fill these before visiting recycling centres

Ards and North Down Borough Council

Balloo Household Recycling Centre in Bangor will open Monday to Friday, 09:00 to 20:00 BST, and weekends 09:00 to 18:00 BST.

North Road in Newtownards will open Monday to Friday, 15:00 to 20:00 BST, and Saturday, 09:00 to 16:00 BST.

Comber will open Monday to Friday, 09:00 to 15:00 BST.

The other waste facilities remain closed.

Visits limited to five minutes.

Only two people per vehicle and both can help unload their own waste.

No pedestrian access.

Vans or large trailers (larger than single axle) require an electronic permit for access.

Proof of residency in the borough must be shown to an attendant through a closed vehicle window upon arrival.

Waste must be sorted before entering with all recyclables from non-recyclable separated.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

The Cutts, Drumlough and Carryduff facilities will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10:00 to 17:00 BST, Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00 to 19:00 and Saturday from 09:00 to 17:00.

Photographic ID with proof of address will be required.

Only general household and loose garden waste can be disposed of - no commercial or business waste will be accepted and vehicles will be refused entry.

A maximum of six bags of household waste.

Cars, small vans and trailers only.

Mid Ulster District Council

Cookstown Recycling Centre will open from 09:00 to to 18:00 BST, Monday to Saturday.

Dungannon and Magherafelt will open from 09:00 to to 13:00 BST and 15:00 to 18:00, Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, they will open from 09:00 to to 18:00.

Other recycling centres will reopen on a phased basis over time.

Members of the public are asked to visit the recycling centres only if they are unable to use their existing bins to dispose of their waste.

Only trailers with green waste for disposal will be accepted.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption If waste is not recycled properly, it ends up in landfill, and that is expensive for the ratepayer

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The council decided to reopen household recycling centres last month, with restrictions, as it deemed them an essential service.

Vans and trailers are now permitted.

Photographic ID with proof of address will be required.

Only general household, recycling and garden waste can be disposed of - no commercial or construction demolition waste.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

All household recycling centres have been open since 11 May.

Each user is given a five-minute time slot.

A maximum of six bags of waste permitted.

Only general household and garden waste (bagged), cardboard and timber can be disposed of - food waste, furniture and rubble will not be accepted.

No vans and trailers permitted.

Access to Crumlin and O'Neill Road facilities is by appointment only.

Photographic ID with proof of address will be required.

Visits must only be if "absolutely necessary".

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Station Road, Armagh; Scarva Road, Banbridge; New Line, Lurgan; and Fairgreen, Portadown, will all reopen from 12:00 to 18:00 BST on Monday.

From Tuesday to Friday, they will operate from 10:00 to 18:00 BST.

Saturdays, from 08:00 to 12:00, will be reserved for NHS and care workers only.

Only for use for local residents and photographic proof may be required.

Only essential bagged household and garden waste will be permitted.

Cars only.

Commercial users are not permitted and are asked to email trade.waste@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk to arrange a collection.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There will be a limit to the amount of waste that can be brought in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council

Newry; Camlough; Warrenpoint; Kilkeel; Crossmaglen; Ballynahinch; Downpatrick; Castlewellan household recycling centres will open Monday to Thursday, 10:00 to 16:00 BST.

Newtownhamilton and Hilltown will remain closed.

A maximum of six black bags of general household waste permitted per household.

A maximum of six bags of garden waste permitted per household.

Essential mixed dry recyclable waste only (paper, cardboard, cans and bottles).

No commercial waste, wood or bulky items, such as furniture or electrical goods, will be accepted.

Users will be required to pre-sort waste before entry is permitted.

Only one person will be permitted to leave their vehicle to dispose of waste.

Social distancing must be adhered to.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Household recycling centres opened on 4 May.

Initially, only excess household waste was being accepted but cardboard and garden waste can now be disposed of.

A telephone booking system is currently in place - operating from 09:30 to 15:30 BST - and will remain until further notice.

Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Limavady: 07925 358 326.

Castlerock, Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart: 07925 358 327.

Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Crosstagherty: 07925 358 328.

Should you miss your allocated slot, you must re-book an alternative time.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council