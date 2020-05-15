More than 50 domestic crimes a day in NI

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New statistics show that domestic violence was at a high level prior to the coronavirus lockdown

Domestic incidents and crimes in Northern Ireland were running at 15 year highs before the lockdown, according to new figures.

The data, which covers a 12-month period up to 31 March, shows domestic crimes were up by 15% to 18,640, the equivalent of 51 per day.

They now account for 17% of all crimes committed in Northern Ireland.

Not all domestic incidents, of which there were 31,817 in the 12-month period, involved a crime.

Since the end of March, when the lockdown measures took full hold, the PSNI has said there have been further increases.

The figures have been released by the police and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

The assembly is in the process of passing new legislation to help tackle the problem.