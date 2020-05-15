The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) releases a weekly statistical bulletin giving information on deaths in Northern Ireland related to coronavirus.

The figures cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Here is a look at what the latest figures tell us.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

The latest figures show that 599 deaths had occurred by 8 May.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

The bulletin says by last Friday, 294 deaths (49.1%) occurred in hospital; 269, or 44.9%, occurred in care homes, and five (0.8%) occurred in hospices.

In the week up to 8 May, there were both a total of 289 male and 289 female coronavirus related deaths.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Gender of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

People aged over 75 accounted for more than three-quarters of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Age of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Of the 11 councils, Belfast had recorded the most deaths, 173, while Fermanagh and Omagh had the fewest deaths, recording 16 by 8 May.

The total number of all deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 8 May was 336; falling from 427 in the previous week - but still higher than what would be expected at this time of year.