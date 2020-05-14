Garden centres and recycling centres in Northern Ireland can reopen from next Monday as part of the first steps to ease lockdown, Arlene Foster has said.

On Tuesday, the executive published a five-phase blueprint for lifting restrictions but it did not include a timeframe.

Arlene Foster said the latest medical advice meant the executive could now approve the "tentative first steps".

Marriage ceremonies where a person is terminally ill will also be allowed.

