Coronavirus: First steps to ease NI lockdown can start next week
- 14 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Garden centres and recycling centres in Northern Ireland can reopen from next Monday as part of the first steps to ease lockdown, Arlene Foster has said.
On Tuesday, the executive published a five-phase blueprint for lifting restrictions but it did not include a timeframe.
Arlene Foster said the latest medical advice meant the executive could now approve the "tentative first steps".
Marriage ceremonies where a person is terminally ill will also be allowed.
More to follow.