Northern Ireland

Ballycastle road closed after serious collision

  • 12 May 2020
The Whitepark Road, Ballycastle
Image caption The collision happened on Tuesday evening

The Whitepark Road in Ballycastle has been closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland tweeted about the accident shortly after 17:30 on Tuesday.

Diversions are in place at Clare Road and police advised people to avoid the area if possible.