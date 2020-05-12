Ballycastle road closed after serious collision
- 12 May 2020
The Whitepark Road in Ballycastle has been closed due to a serious road traffic collision.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland tweeted about the accident shortly after 17:30 on Tuesday.
Diversions are in place at Clare Road and police advised people to avoid the area if possible.