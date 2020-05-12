The Northern Ireland Executive has published a five-stage plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown.

Unlike plans announced in England and the Republic of Ireland, NI's blueprint - Pathway to Recovery - does not include a timetable.

Progression will depend on key health criteria being met.

The executive must review its coronavirus regulations every three weeks, with the next due by 28 May.

Step one

Encouragement to those unable to work from home to return to work on a phased basis

Large outdoor-based retail can open including garden centres, though associated cafes and restaurants can only offer takeaway or collection

Groups of four to six people who do not share a household can meet outdoors maintaining social distancing. With the exception of people who are shielding, visits to immediate family allowed indoors where social distancing is possible

Drive-through church services and churches open for private prayer, with appropriate social distancing and cleaning of shared contact hard surfaces

Outdoor spaces and public sport amenities to open. For example, walking, running, cycling, some water activities, golf, tennis

Drive-through cinemas can open

Step two

Non-food retail can open where numbers are limited, with social distancing

Groups of up to 10 can meet outdoors

As demand increases on public transport within social distancing requirements, people encouraged to walk and cycle for short journeys where possible

Resumption of, for example, team sports training on a non-contact basis in small groups

Selected libraries reopen with restricted services

Open-air museums reopen

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The plan was announced by the first and deputy first ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill

Step three

Phased return to office and on-site working subject to risk assessment. Work that can be done from home should still be done from home

Schools expand provision for priority groups on a part-time basis, using a combination of in-school and remote learning

Gatherings can accommodate up to 30 people while maintaining social distancing

Resumption of, for example, team sports training on a non-contact basis

Museums and galleries open

Libraries open

Concert and theatre rehearsals resume

Image copyright Stephen Davison/PSNI/PA Image caption No dates for the relaxing of restrictions have been given

Step four

Other "contact" retail (hairdressers, fitness studios, tattoo and piercing parlours) can open subject to mitigations following risk assessment

Schools expand provision to accommodate all pupils on part-time basis with combination of in-school and remote learning

Reducing and staggering demand for public transport at peak times through continued home working and staggered start times for businesses

Wider range of gatherings permitted including church services subject to social distancing and other suitable mitigations, such as cleaning of hard surfaces

Resumption of competitive sport "behind closed doors" or with limitations on the number of spectators

Leisure centres and other indoor leisure facilities open

Outdoor concerts on restricted basis

Step five