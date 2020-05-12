Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: The five stages of NI's plan to ease lockdown

  • 12 May 2020
The Northern Ireland Executive has published a five-stage plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown.

Unlike plans announced in England and the Republic of Ireland, NI's blueprint - Pathway to Recovery - does not include a timetable.

Progression will depend on key health criteria being met.

The executive must review its coronavirus regulations every three weeks, with the next due by 28 May.

Step one

  • Encouragement to those unable to work from home to return to work on a phased basis
  • Large outdoor-based retail can open including garden centres, though associated cafes and restaurants can only offer takeaway or collection
  • Groups of four to six people who do not share a household can meet outdoors maintaining social distancing. With the exception of people who are shielding, visits to immediate family allowed indoors where social distancing is possible
  • Drive-through church services and churches open for private prayer, with appropriate social distancing and cleaning of shared contact hard surfaces
  • Outdoor spaces and public sport amenities to open. For example, walking, running, cycling, some water activities, golf, tennis
  • Drive-through cinemas can open

Step two

  • Non-food retail can open where numbers are limited, with social distancing
  • Groups of up to 10 can meet outdoors
  • As demand increases on public transport within social distancing requirements, people encouraged to walk and cycle for short journeys where possible
  • Resumption of, for example, team sports training on a non-contact basis in small groups
  • Selected libraries reopen with restricted services
  • Open-air museums reopen
Step three

  • Phased return to office and on-site working subject to risk assessment. Work that can be done from home should still be done from home
  • Schools expand provision for priority groups on a part-time basis, using a combination of in-school and remote learning
  • Gatherings can accommodate up to 30 people while maintaining social distancing
  • Resumption of, for example, team sports training on a non-contact basis
  • Museums and galleries open
  • Libraries open
  • Concert and theatre rehearsals resume
Step four

  • Other "contact" retail (hairdressers, fitness studios, tattoo and piercing parlours) can open subject to mitigations following risk assessment
  • Schools expand provision to accommodate all pupils on part-time basis with combination of in-school and remote learning
  • Reducing and staggering demand for public transport at peak times through continued home working and staggered start times for businesses
  • Wider range of gatherings permitted including church services subject to social distancing and other suitable mitigations, such as cleaning of hard surfaces
  • Resumption of competitive sport "behind closed doors" or with limitations on the number of spectators
  • Leisure centres and other indoor leisure facilities open
  • Outdoor concerts on restricted basis

Step five

  • All able to return to work subject to mitigations. Remote working still strongly encouraged
  • Hospitality retail (restaurants, cafes, pubs) can open subject to risk assessment, initially on a limited basis
  • Expand early-year school provision to full-time basis
  • Public transport operating full service but subject to ongoing risk assessment
  • People can meet in extended groups subject to social distancing
  • Resumption of close physical contact sports
  • Return to competitive sport and full use of sporting facilities
  • Spectators can attend live events on restricted basis
  • Nightclubs, concerts open on a limited basis

