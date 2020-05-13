Image copyright Getty Images

Plans have been submitted to build more than 650 social and affordable houses at a site on the Glen Road in west Belfast.

The scheme, from developer Braidwater, also includes proposals for shops, two care homes and a hotel. The site, known as Glenmona, covers 75 acres.

The company says it represents an investment of £95m.

Apex Housing Association will be responsible for managing the social part of the scheme.

Finbarr Grogan, planning director of Braidwater, said they been working on the plan for more than a year.

He said they will get on site as soon as the scheme is approved.

"Our plan is to go straight to build, if approval is granted and this quick turnaround will be of particular importance for our local construction sector, which has faced a very difficult few months," Mr Grogan said.

"There is high demand for social and affordable housing in this area and we have had a positive engagement process with all key stakeholders, which we believe will result in a scheme that will work for the whole community in west Belfast."