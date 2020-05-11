Image caption The case was heard at Belfast Crown Court

A man who carried out a "bloody revenge killing" then fled to the Republic of Ireland has been sentenced to life in prison.

Frankie 'Studs' Lanigan, 56, was convicted at Belfast Crown Court on Monday of shooting John Stephen Knocker, 22, in May 1998.

Lanigan denied he was the gunman and spent six years fighting extradition.

He had been working as a barber in Dublin when he was arrested by gardaí in a covert operation.

On Monday, Mr Justice Horner told him that there was "overwhelming" evidence that he shot Mr Knocker to prove "who was the boss" in the car park of the former Glengannon hotel in Dungannon.

It was "a savage and barbaric act devoid of any pity," the judge said.

Lanigan was found guilty of the murder and of possessing a 9mm Browning pistol.

Point blank range

The court heard that after Mr Knocker bettered Lanigan in a fight, Lanigan armed himself with the Browning then chased Mr Knocker.

The judge said Lanigan fired a first shot then "coldly and callously finished him off" with a second shot to his head at point blank range.

Mr Justice Horner it was a "bloody revenge that he was determined to exact" in full view of others "to prove who was the boss" after he was humiliated in the fight.

Lanigan, formerly of Knockmore Square in Lisburn, County Antrim, appeared via video-link from Maghaberry Prison.

Also watching, via a live-link, were members of Mr Knocker's family.

'Message to onlookers'

Both men been at the Exit 15 nightclub and CCTV footage played at his trial showed a man in grey, who had started the fight, being repeatedly punched and kicked about the body and head by a man in red.

Witnesses described frantic attempts by this man to get back into the nightclub before being pursued by the man in grey, firing at him as he ran across the car park and roadway outside, before being shot twice to the head, once at point blank range.

"The manner of the killing is consistent with an execution in revenge for the attack upon him moments before.

"The calm manner in which he behaved thereafter indicate his contempt for the deceased and an apparent willingness to send a message to onlookers," the prosecution lawyer said.

Covert operation

Lanigan then escaped in a waiting car along with three others including a blonde woman who shouted a warning to onlookers: "Nobody seen nothing".

In the aftermath of the shooting, Lanigan fled to the Republic of Ireland where he lived under the assumed name in west Dublin, while working as a barber.

He was eventually unmasked in a covert operation by Gardaí, who picked up a coffee cup discarded by him from which they recovered his DNA profile.

He was detained under a European Arrest Warrant in 2013 and was extradited to Northern Ireland in January last year.

The judge said he drew inference from Lanigan's "escape to the Republic" and his refusal to give evidence and he had "no hesitation" in finding Lanigan guilty of murder.

As he sentenced him to life, Lanigan put his hands behind his head, stretched back in his seat and yawned.

A tariff hearing will be held on 8 June to determine how much of his life sentence Lanigan must serve before being considered for release.