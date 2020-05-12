Image copyright Getty Images

The Northern Ireland Executive has published its five-stage plan for slowly easing the coronavirus lockdown.

Unlike the recovery plan in the Republic of Ireland, the blueprint for NI does not include projected dates.

Nothing will change immediately - with the current lockdown remaining in place until at least 28 May - although First Minister Arlene Foster said she hoped Northern Ireland would reach the final phase of its gradual return to a new normality by December.

Movement between each of the five stages would depend on progress in reducing the transmission of the virus, being guided primarily by medical and scientific evidence and the NHS's capacity to cope, she added.

Northern Ireland's Pathway to Recovery is broken down into sections covering family, work, exercise, education, travel and retail.

Here's a look at how the plans compare to the measures announced by the prime minister on Monday, which only apply in England.

Work

Step one of the the loosening of restrictions in Northern Ireland will see those unable to work from home encouraged to go back to work on a phased basis.

In the Republic of Ireland, phase one measures are set to begin on Monday 18 May. There will be a phased return of outdoor workers, for example construction workers and gardeners, with social distancing rules enforced.

Anyone else who can work from home is to continue to do so.

From Wednesday, people in England who can't work from home - particularly in construction and manufacturing - will be actively encouraged to go to work.

They should still avoid public transport if possible because of social distancing and employers should make workplaces "Covid-secure" - by staggering shifts, rethinking shared equipment or planning safe walking routes.

Exercise

In Northern Ireland, people are still being advised only to exercise once a day by themselves or with members of their household

In Northern Ireland, phase one will see outdoor spaces and public sports amenities reopen.

People will be able to continue to run, walk and cycle but some other activities will be permitted again, including water sports, golf and tennis.

In the Republic of Ireland, some outdoor activities will be allowed from 18 May.

At the moment, people can only exercise within a 5km limit but, from next week, golf courses will be allowed to reopen on a restricted basis along with sports pitches and tennis courts where social distancing can be maintained.

People will also be allowed to exercise in a group of no more than four people where social distancing can be applied.

In England, from Wednesday people can take "unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise" and generally spend more time outdoors for leisure purposes.

Sports such as golf, basketball, tennis and fishing will now be allowed involving members of the same household.

People will also be free to sit in parks, and be able to play sports with people from the same household.

Driving to a beach or park is also permitted. However, social distancing rules - keeping at least two metres apart from non-household members - still apply.

Family and community

Drive-through church services could begin in phase one

Northern Ireland's plans for step one will allow groups of between four and six people who do not share a household to meet up outdoors while maintaining social distancing.

With the exception of people who are shielding, visits to immediate family indoors are allowed, provided social distancing is adhered to.

Drive-through church services will be permitted and churches will be allowed to open for private prayer with appropriate distancing and cleaning.

In the Republic of Ireland, up to four people who do not live together can meet outdoors, while keeping at least two metres apart.

In England new guidelines will allow one person to meet one other person from outside their household outdoors - as long as they stay more than two metres apart.

However, this does not include meeting up in private gardens.

Shopping

Northern Ireland's ministers have said phase one will see large outdoor-based retail centres such as garden centres allowed to open, as will drive-through cinemas.

Pubs, cinemas, gyms, non-essential retail stores and hairdressers must still remain closed.

In the Republic of Ireland shops that are primarily outdoor can open from Monday. This includes garden centres, hardware stores and farmers' markets, provided they can enforce social distancing.

Opticians, homeware shops, motor and bicycle retail and repair businesses, office product retailers, electrical stores, IT businesses and phone shops and repairers will also be able to open again.

There have been no significant changes to the rules in England, with the exception of those workers who cannot work from home being encouraged to return.

Schools

Pacemaker

Stormont ministers had already ruled out a return of schools before the summer, with Education Minister Peter Weir saying he believed a phased return would not happen until September.

That would tie in with the start of a new educational year.

There are therefore no changes proposed for phase one.

Remote learning will still take place and plans are being worked out that would look at reducing the numbers of pupils in class sizes.

The Republic of Ireland intends to begin a phased reopening on schools on 10 August, in measures included in the last step of its five-stage recovery plan, with creches and pre-schools potentially returning sooner, on 20 July.

In England, primary schools may be able to re-open "in stages" from 1 June at the earliest.

The government says it is also an "ambition" to give secondary pupils doing exams next year some time with their teachers before the summer holidays.