Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The politicians had condemned the south-east Antrim UDA for threats made last week against journalists

The police have warned four politicians they are under threat from loyalist paramilitaries.

Ulster Unionists Steve Aiken and Doug Beattie, as well as Patsy McGlone of the SDLP and Alliance's Stephen Farry have been visited by officers within the past 24 hours.

It is understood the threats come from the south-east Antrim UDA.

The four condemned the organisation for threats made last week to Sunday World and Sunday Life journalists.

Mr Farry, the MP for North Down, tweeted: "None of us will be deterred in any way from defending freedom of the press and standing up to paramilitaries."

Mr McGlone, the Assembly's deputy speaker, said: "I can assure those responsible I will not be silenced, censored or intimidated by faceless thugs."

One source said the threats were not seen as "massively severe."

The south-east Antrim Ulster Defence Association is a break-away faction, heavily engaged in crimes such as drug-dealing.

The two newspapers have written extensively about its activities.

Combating the group - which operates between Larne and north Belfast - is a priority for the PSNI and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

On Friday, Amnesty International UK called for the threats against the journalists to be lifted immediately.

"Such threats are a disgusting attempt to intimidate journalists from doing their jobs, and constitute an attack on freedom of the press in Northern Ireland. We send our solidarity to the journalists concerned," said Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International's Northern Ireland programme director.