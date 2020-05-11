Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The executive has already extended lockdown in NI until 28 May

The Stormont executive is to meet later on Monday to consider a plan to slowly take NI out of lockdown.

Ministers insist any changes to restrictions will be gradual and must be supported by scientific advice.

A statement from First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill was issued on Sunday night.

The executive has already extended lockdown in NI until 28 May.

Politicians in NI had emphasised the "stay at home message" ahead of the prime minister's address on Sunday.

Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill took part in a call with the government's emergency Cobra committee on Sunday afternoon with the prime minister.

On Sunday evening, Boris Johnson unveiled a "conditional plan" to reopen society, allowing people in England to spend more time outdoors from Wednesday.

Mrs Foster said on Sunday evening "we have flattened the curve of infection, reduced the R rate to below one and protected our health service but we are not out of the woods yet".

"It is important that we continue to follow this advice," she added.

"As the executive begins to finalise our plans for recovery, we need to strike the balance between continuing to protect lives and the health service and give people hope for the future.

"The changes that we will introduce will be gradual, proportionate and based on scientific and medical advice and will be taken at the right time and in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland."

'Big decisions'

Ms O'Neill said: "We are at a critical stage in the fight against the virus and so our recovery must be phased, gradual and strategic".

She added: "The decisions this executive will take in the days and weeks ahead are some of the biggest we will ever have to make.

"We know that six weeks into the restrictions, people need some light at the end of the tunnel.

"We also know that recovery will only happen one step at a time, to do otherwise risks undermining the sacrifices people have already made and increases the risk of a second spike in the future."

Health officials in England have changed their message from "stay home" to "stay alert" but the original message remains in Northern Ireland as well as Scotland and Wales.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann both tweeted "stay at home" messages on Sunday.

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said that in a cross-party call with the prime minister on Sunday, he had expressed concerns about the "stay alert" message.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he felt the message "doesn't make any sense and nobody will understand it".

"I said very clearly to Boris Johnson, it's not a burglar we are worried about it's a virus," he added.

And Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken said: "It is our strong belief that now is not the time to change the message or direction.

"Until the R rate is reduced we must continue to keep staying home, keep protecting our NHS & above all, keep saving lives."

On Sunday, it was reported that five more people diagnosed with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland.

That brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths to 435, according to Department of Health figures.

These figures are one of two sets published in Northern Ireland.

The others are weekly statistics from Northern Ireland's Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Figures released by Northern Ireland's Statistics Agency (Nisra) on Friday showed there have been 516 coronavirus-related deaths recorded overall in NI - including 232 in care homes, and four in hospices.