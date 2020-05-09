Image copyright PA Media Image caption New figures from the Department Of Health show the number of people with a positive laboratory completed test is now 4,078

Four more people diagnosed with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland.

That bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 430, according to Department of Health figures.

New figures from the department show the number of people with a positive laboratory completed test is now 4,078.

The total number of laboratory completed tests is 37,764.

The department said on Saturday there are 646 suspected Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 4,425 having been discharged.

These figures are one of two sets published in Northern Ireland.

The other are weekly statistics from Northern Ireland's Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Figures released by Northern Ireland's Statistics Agency (Nisra) on Friday showed there have been 516 coronavirus-related deaths recorded overall in NI - including 232 in care homes, and four in hospices.

Official statistics on Friday showed that, for a second week, there were more deaths in care homes (71) than hospitals (39).

Overall, there have been 232 care home deaths related to coronavirus.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has called for universal testing for Covid-19 across all of Northern Ireland's care homes immediately.

Ms O'Neill said the Nisra figures exposed the "serious battle" taking place in care homes.

In the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, health officials announced a further 18 deaths linked to Covid-19.

It brings the total in the Republic to 1,446.

A further 346 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the UK, taking the total to 31,587.

