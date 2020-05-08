Image caption Ten residents at Parkview Care Home in west Belfast have died after contracting Covid-19

Ten residents at a west Belfast care home have died after testing positive for Covid-19, the BBC has learned.

Twenty-eight of the 59 residents at Parkview Care Home in Glencairn were confirmed as having the virus.

Six are described as stable, while twelve have fully recovered.

In a statement to the BBC, a spokesperson for Four Seasons, which runs the home, said that, in accordance with the guidance, all 59 residents had been tested.

Thirty-one were negative for Covid-19. The deaths of 10 of the 28 residents who tested positive had had a "deep impact" on all at the home, it said.

A number of staff have also been shielding or in isolation after testing positive or showing symptoms.

On Thursday, it emerged that 14 people in Ringdufferin Nursing Home in Killyleagh, County Down, had died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, while on Tuesday, the BBC learned that 14 people from Glenabbey Manor in Glengormley, County Antrim, had died from Covid-19 related symptoms.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show 111 care homes across Northern Ireland are currently dealing with confirmed or suspected outbreaks of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Research and Statistics Agency (Nisra) published figures showing almost half of all coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland have occurred in care homes.

It also found that, for the second week in a row, more people died in care homes (71) than in a hospital setting (39).