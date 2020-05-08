Image copyright Maurice Lee Image caption Kesh celebrates VE Day in 1945

On 8 May 1945, in towns and villages across Fermanagh, church bells rang, bands paraded, crowds cheered, and fireworks exploded as people celebrated the end of fighting in Europe.

This year many events had been planned to commemorate the 75th anniversary.

But there will now be no crowds gathering on the streets.

People are, however, still being encouraged to honour and thank those who lived through those earlier times of global struggle.

Image caption Rita Hamilton from Maguiresbridge was a Women's Auxillary Air force (WAAF) driver

Veterans like Rita Hamilton from Maguiresbridge, who was a Women's Auxillary Air force (WAAF) driver based at the flying boat station at Castle Archdale.

"I used to take the aircrew down to the slipway to take off on their journeys," Rita told BBC News NI.

"Sadly some didn't come back but then that was part of the job.

"But at the same time I really enjoyed what I did in the war."

Image copyright Rita Hamilton Image caption Rita Hamilton on VE Day (middle, dark jacket)

On VE day she was photographed alongside her sister Constance and other WAAF drivers celebrating on a motorboat on Lough Erne.

Rita insists the cruise was strictly teetotal.

"There was a lot of excitement going on and everything was just happening," she said.

"My sister was here at the time and I was so glad to have her here with us and then the boat ride was lovely, it was really lovely.

"The whole thing to me was a pleasure to do what I did, serve my country and do a bit of useful work."

Image copyright Rita Hamilton Image caption Frankie Hornby and Rita Hamilton at Castle Archdale in 1945

Her friend Frankie Hornby from Newtownbutler was in Cornwall on VE Day, but as the war continued in the Far East she was transferred back to Northern Ireland.

She said the surrender of Japan, which finally brought World War Two to an end in August 1945, was "a day to remember" and she went to a local pub to celebrate.

"Not being a drinker I thought I'd just have a couple of glasses of cider but coming back I forgot my bicycle," she admitted.

"I had to report my bicycle missing the next day and I thought I would be on jankers for losing a bike, but no, the bike turned up and that was it.

"I think everybody was very content that the war was over.

"I thought a lot about my brother then because he had been an Irish Guard."

Image caption Frankie Hornby from Newtownbutler was in Cornwall on VE Day

Frankie said that 75 years on, the world is fighting another war against coronavirus.

"I think of the war we had then and it was a war that was fought with guns and bombs and nuclear weapons and okay but this war can't be fought with anything like that.

"This is going to be fought by decent human beings who are going to be killed because of it."

Image copyright Viscount Brookeborough Image caption Field Marshall Alanbrooke of Brookeborough was chief of the Imperial General Staff and the foremost military advisor to Winston Churchill

Field Marshall Alanbrooke of Brookeborough was chief of the Imperial General Staff and the foremost military advisor to Winston Churchill.

He helped coordinate the Allied victory in 1945 and on VE day he was pictured standing beside King George VI.

His relative Viscount Brookeborough, the lord lieutenant for County Fermanagh, was to be involved in the 75th anniversary events.

"It is very, very sad that we can't commemorate it and it's not really a celebration because at the same time as them celebrating on VE day, when it arrived there was tremendous exhaustion as Allenbrooke said.

"I think that in remembering it and remembering all the people who gave service in the war, including the people back at home, they were immensely brave and they had tremendous courage and commitment.

"It is not dissimilar, sadly, to the fight against corona(virus) and we have our own soldiers now.

"We have to be as grateful to them as we were for those in the Second World War who gave us the chance to have freedom until now."