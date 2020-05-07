Image copyright PA Media Image caption Schools in the Republic of Ireland will remain closed until after the summer break

It is "extremely likely" there could be a phased return of schools in Northern Ireland in September, at the start of a new educational year, the education minister has said.

However, Peter Weir said he would be criteria led, not date led.

He added that any decision would need to reflect the executive's wider plans for recovery from the virus.

Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle, he said there were a number of "practical measures" that need to be addressed.

He cited securing PPE for staff, putting social distancing in place to allow school meals and ensuring measures are adhered to on school transport.

Mr Weir had previously said there was "no planned return" for schools and said it would all depend on scientific advice.

Image caption Peter Weir says a number of factors had to be considered before schools would be reopened fully

On easing the lockdown, the minister said it was important any decision would provide a "clear roadmap for the future".

He denied suggestions that the executive would be guided solely by the British government's plans, adding that ministers were only getting "one bite of the cherry" to get their decisions right.

Schools in Northern Ireland have been closed to all but a few pupils since late March due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Earlier in May, the British and Irish Group of Teacher Unions (BIGTU) wrote to Mr Weir setting out what conditions its members believe need to be met in Northern Ireland before schools reopen.

The group includes representatives from four of the five teaching unions in Northern Ireland - the UTU, INTO, NASUWT and NEU.