A man has died after a car came off the road in Newtownabbey in Country Antrim.

It happened at about 2:20 BST on Wednesday. Police said it involved a grey Ford Focus that was found in a field in the Upper Hightown Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Upper Hightown Road remains closed.

Police are appealing to anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.