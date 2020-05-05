Image copyright EPA Image caption A microscopic image of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19

The number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by Northern Ireland's Department of Health has risen to 404.

A further 17 deaths were reported by the department on Tuesday.

Six of the deaths happened in the past 24 hours.

The department's figures mostly relate to hospital deaths, while a weekly report published by the government statistics agency, Nisra, records all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate.

Up to 24 April, the Nisra statistics had recorded 393 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, with about 40% of them having taken place in care homes.

The Department of Health's latest statistics, updated each day on its interactive dashboard, show that there are currently 867 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals.

There have been 3,881 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland.

The dashboard also shows that 26 patients are being treated in intensive care because they have Covid-19 or are suspected to have it.

Across the UK, there have been 28,734 deaths, while in the Republic of Ireland the death toll stands at 1,319.

In other developments on Tuesday: