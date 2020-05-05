Coronavirus: NI death toll rises to more than 400
The number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by Northern Ireland's Department of Health has risen to 404.
A further 17 deaths were reported by the department on Tuesday.
Six of the deaths happened in the past 24 hours.
The department's figures mostly relate to hospital deaths, while a weekly report published by the government statistics agency, Nisra, records all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate.
Up to 24 April, the Nisra statistics had recorded 393 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, with about 40% of them having taken place in care homes.
The Department of Health's latest statistics, updated each day on its interactive dashboard, show that there are currently 867 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals.
There have been 3,881 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland.
The dashboard also shows that 26 patients are being treated in intensive care because they have Covid-19 or are suspected to have it.
Across the UK, there have been 28,734 deaths, while in the Republic of Ireland the death toll stands at 1,319.
In other developments on Tuesday:
- It has emerged staff at some private care homes are only offered statutory sick pay if they test positive for Covid-19;
- Four supermarkets in NI have agreed with the Department for Communities to prioritise delivery slots for people who are shielding during the pandemic;
- There is no clear guidance on social distancing measures on an aircraft, the chief executive of Belfast City Airport has said, after claims measures were not observed on an Aer Lingus flight;
- New car sales in Northern Ireland plunged to just 24 in April as a result of coronavirus.
